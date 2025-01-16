Open Menu

US President Welcomes Gaza Ceasefire Deal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 16, 2025 | 12:45 PM

ASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jan, 2025) US President Joe Biden has welcomed the ceasefire agreement between Gaza and Israel.

In a statement issued by the White House last night, the US President officially announced that, after many months of intensive diplomacy by the United States, along with Egypt and Qatar, Israel and Hamas have reached a ceasefire and hostage deal.

“This deal will halt the fighting in Gaza, surge much needed-humanitarian assistance to Palestinian civilians, and reunite the hostages with their families after more than 15 months in captivity,” the statement added.

The US President said that he laid out the precise contours of this plan on 31st May 2024, after which it was endorsed unanimously by the UN Security Council.

He noted that thanks to persistent and tireless US diplomacy, his diplomatic efforts never ceased in attempting to conclude this agreement. He emphasised, “It is long past time for the fighting to end and the work of building peace and security to begin.”

