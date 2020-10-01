UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Proposes $20 Billion Aid Extension For Airlines

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 01:15 PM

US proposes $20 billion aid extension for airlines

WASHINGTON DC, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Oct, 2020) The US President Trump administration has proposed including a US$20 billion extension in aid for the battered airline industry in a new stimulus proposal to House Democrats worth over $1.5 trillion, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said on Wednesday.

House Democrats, who had sought $2.

2 trillion in relief funds to combat the effects of the coronavirus on the US economy, had been at loggerheads over the new measure with the White House, which had proposed legislation worth $1.5 trillion.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Meadows said the White House's latest offer was generous but 2 trillion was too much.

"If it starts with a 2, it's going to be a real problem," he told reporters en route to Washington from the swing state of Minnesota where US President Donald Trump headlined a rally ahead of elections in November.

Related Topics

Washington White House Trump November Democrats From Industry Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ricky Ponting, Babar Azam are my favorite, says Ab ..

15 minutes ago

Indian troops martyr 18 Kashmiris in September

55 seconds ago

Renowned actor 'Syed Kamal' remembered

57 seconds ago

Defiant Salvini readies for migrant trial as allie ..

58 seconds ago

Soldiers deployed to help contain virus outbreak o ..

1 minute ago

Thirteen gamblers arrested in Sargodha

1 minute ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.