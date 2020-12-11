(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Dec, 2020) RABAT, 10th December 2020 (WAM) - HM King Mohammed VI of Morocco on Thursday had a telephone conversation with the US President Donald Trump who informed him of the US recognition of the sovereignty of the Kingdom of Morocco over the entire region of Moroccan Sahara and its decision to open a consulate in Dakhla, reported Maghreb Arabe Presse.

The Royal Court in Morocco said in a statement that King Mohammed VI informed the US President of the country's decision to resume official contacts and diplomatic relations with Israel and to promote relations in the economic and technological fields.

The King of Morocco affirmed that the development in no way affects the unwavering and continuous commitment to the defence of the just Palestinian cause.