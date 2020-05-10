UrduPoint.com
US Records 1,568 Coronavirus Deaths In 24 Hours

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 10th May 2020 | 11:45 AM

US records 1,568 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th May, 2020) The United States recorded 1,568 COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 78,746, according to the latest real-time tally reported by Johns Hopkins University, reported AFP.

The country - hardest hit by the pandemic in terms of the number of fatalities - has now confirmed a total of 1,309,164 cases, according to the tracker.

