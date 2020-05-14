UrduPoint.com
US Records 1,813 Coronavirus Deaths In 24 Hours

Thu 14th May 2020

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th May, 2020) The United States recorded 1,813 new COVID-19 deaths over the past 24 hours, raising the total to 84,59 deaths, according to figures published by Johns Hopkins University.

According to the tracker, the official number of diagnosed cases in the US has reached 1.39 million, with 22,000 new cases recorded in the last 24 hours.

