US Records 1,997 Coronavirus Deaths In 24 Hours

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 20th April 2020 | 01:00 PM

US records 1,997 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Apr, 2020) The United States has recorded 1,997 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of deaths to 40,661, reported AFP citing the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus tracker.

According to the tracker, the US has seen a total of 761,964 confirmed cases and 70,337 recoveries since the start of the pandemic.

