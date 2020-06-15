US records lowest coronavirus daily death toll in weeks

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jun, 2020) The United States recorded 382 new COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours, the lowest daily death toll in weeks, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker.

Data published by the university also showed that the country has the highest number of overall deaths and cases so far, with more than 117,000 people succumbing to the disease, and more than 2.1 million people infected.