US records more than 1,000 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jun, 2020) The United States on Wednesday recorded 1,082 new COVID-19 deaths over a 24 hour period, raising the total to 113,000 deaths, according to figures published by Johns Hopkins University.

According to the tracker, the pandemic has so far claimed the lives of 112,833 people out of almost two million diagnosed cases, while more than 533,000 people have recovered.