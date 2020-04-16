US records over 2,550 new coronavirus deaths in 24 hours

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Apr, 2020) The United States on Wednesday recorded the death of 2,569 people as a result of COVID-19, the highest daily toll ever recorded by a country in the world, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Figures published by the University - which tracks coronavirus infections and deaths - showed that the latest data takes the total death toll to 30,985.