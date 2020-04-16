UrduPoint.com
US Records Over 2,550 New Coronavirus Deaths In 24 Hours

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 46 seconds ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 01:00 PM

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Apr, 2020) The United States on Wednesday recorded the death of 2,569 people as a result of COVID-19, the highest daily toll ever recorded by a country in the world, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Figures published by the University - which tracks coronavirus infections and deaths - showed that the latest data takes the total death toll to 30,985.

