WASHINGTON, DC, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Oct, 2020) The US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, CDC, on Monday reported an increase of 46,069 new coronavirus infections from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 494 to 214,108.

The CDC said that the total number of COVID-19 cases has risen to 7,740,934 since the outbreak of the pandemic.