US Reports 1,127 Coronavirus Deaths, Fatalities Up To Over 97,000

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 9 seconds ago Sun 24th May 2020 | 07:45 PM

US reports 1,127 coronavirus deaths, fatalities up to over 97,000

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th May, 2020) A total of 1,127 people have died from the virus in the United States in the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 97,087, according to the Johns Hopkins University data dashboard.

There are more than 5.3 million confirmed cases around the globe, and 1.6 million in the United States, the largest number of cases worldwide.

