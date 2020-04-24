US reports almost 50,000 COVID-19 deaths and 866,646 cases

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Apr, 2020) The US has reported almost 50,000 deaths and 866,646 cases until last night, according to the John Hopkins University tracker.

The virus killed 3,176 lives over the last 24 hours, raising the total fatalities to 49,759, the AFP said, citing the university data.

The US now has 866,646 confirmed cases of coronavirus, up 26,971 from the previous day, .