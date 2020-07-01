UrduPoint.com
US Reports Biggest Daily Increase In COVID-19 Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 10:30 AM

US reports biggest daily increase in COVID-19 cases

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Jul, 2020) New US COVID-19 cases rose by more than 47,000 on Tuesday according to a Reuters tally, the biggest one-day spike since the start of the pandemic, as the government's top infectious disease expert warned that number could soon double.

California, Texas and Arizona have emerged as new US epicentres of the pandemic, reporting record increases in COVID-19 cases.

"Clearly we are not in total control right now," Dr. Anthony Fauci, Head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told a US Senate committee. "I am very concerned because it could get very bad."

Fauci said the daily increase in new cases could reach 100,000 unless a nationwide push was made to tamp down the resurgent virus.

"We can't just focus on those areas that are having the surge. It puts the entire country at risk," he said.

