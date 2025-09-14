US Sanctions Sudanese Armed Group Leader, Militia
Sumaira FH Published September 14, 2025 | 10:30 PM
WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Sep, 2025) The US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) has imposed sanctions on a Sudanese armed group leader, and militia – Gebreil Ibrahim Mohamed Fediel (Gebreil) and the Al-Baraa Bin Malik Brigade (BBMB) – pursuant to Executive Order (E.O.) 14098, “Imposing Sanctions on Certain Persons Destabilising Sudan and Undermining the Goal of a Democratic Transition,” for their role in Sudan’s brutal war.
In a statement, the US Department of the Treasury said the United States remains committed to working with regional partners to achieve peace and stability in Sudan, ensuring that the country does not become a safe haven for those who threaten Americans and the national interests of the United States.
Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence John K. Hurley said the US will not stand by idly and allow such Sudanese militias to threaten regional and global security: “The Treasury Department is using our powerful sanctions tools to disrupt this activity and protect U.
S. national security.”
“Sudanese Islamist elements have long been a destructive force in Sudan, most notably during the Islamist regime of former President Omar al-Bashir (Bashir), who governed Sudan for 30 years until 2019. More recently, Sudanese Islamists have played a key role in derailing Sudan’s progress toward a democratic transition, including by undermining the former civilian-led transitional government and the Framework Political Agreement process,” said the statement.
“This contributed to the outbreak of fighting between Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in April 2023. Since then, an estimated 150,000 people have been killed, and more than 14 million have been displaced, giving rise to the world’s worst ongoing humanitarian crisis," added the statement.
