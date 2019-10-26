(@imziishan)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Oct, 2019) Rick Perry, United States, US, Secretary of Energy praised the strategic vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

"I think His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum's vision of having a diversified energy portfolio is not only correct but visionary. It attracts to a great degree what US President Donald Trump believes in. The US has all of the above energy strategies where we have been blessed with massive amounts of fossil fuels that can use in a very diverse way. Ten years ago we did not have Liquified Natural Gas that we have today. It is a great transitional fuel driving down emissions along with wind energy, solar energy, hydro energy and civil nuclear energy. All of these combined give a country a lot of flexibility, to drive down the cost of power.

"This facility, which is the largest solar array in the world in a single site is a very visionary project that reflects His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s vision for the world and certainly for Dubai to be a leader in energy development. This is a great example of what Public-Private Partnership can do; how a small country, relatively speaking, can be a giant in the world of energy efficiency addressing global climate needs and desires of the world. Tip the hat to HH for putting together his team here and the future looks bright in the surrounding area," Perry said.

This was stated during Perry’s visit to the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park where he was received by Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, DEWA.

Al Tayer welcomed Perry and the high-level delegation from the US Department of Energy. The two sides held a meeting that covered potential cooperation and sharing knowledge about renewable and clean energy. The delegation included Tommy Joyce, Deputy Assistant Secretary for International Affairs, Rachael Beitler, Deputy Chief of Staff to the Secretary, and other officials from the US Department of Energy.

Perry was briefed about contributions of the American companies to the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park’s projects.

Al Tayer noted that DEWA has strategic partnerships with the US Department of Energy and many American organisations and companies in clean energy, energy efficiency, digital transformation and automation projects.

The meeting included a presentation by First Solar, an American company that DEWA selected to implement the 13MW first phase of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, according to the Engineering, Procurement and Construction, EPC, contracting. Powered by 152,880 First Solar FS Series 3 Black PV modules, the plant generates 24 million kilowatt-hours (kWh) of electricity per year. The power generated by the plant reduces 15,000 metric tonnes of CO2 annually, which is equivalent to removing 2,000 cars off the streets annually.