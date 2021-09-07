UrduPoint.com

US Secretary Of State Commends UAE Evacuation Efforts In Afghanistan

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 07th September 2021 | 11:00 PM

US Secretary of State commends UAE evacuation efforts in Afghanistan

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Sep, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken commended the UAE support for the evacuation operations in Afghanistan in a phone call with H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

During the conversation, the two top diplomats discussed the strategic relations between the two nations and the latest situation in Afghanistan, including the regional efforts being made to establish peace, security and stability in the region.

Sheikh Abdullah underlined the breadth and depth of the strategic relations between the UAE and US and the steady growth in cooperation between the two nations across all fronts.

He underlined the UAE's support for the international evacuation efforts in Afghanistan, and for the global efforts to help Afghan people achieve their aspirations for stability, development and prosperity .

The US Secretary of State lauded the steady growth in strategic relations between the two nations across all fields.

