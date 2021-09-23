US Secretary of State meets with the P5 Foreign Ministers

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Sep, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken convened yesterday with Foreign Ministers of the People’s Republic of China, the French Republic, the Russian Federation, and the United Kingdom in their capacity as permanent members (P5) of the United Nations Security Council.

A State Department statement issued today said that Secretary Blinken emphasised the importance of constructive P5 action to maintain international peace and security.

On Afghanistan, the Secretary called for P5 coordination to mitigate the emerging humanitarian crisis and prevent an economic collapse. He noted the shared expectations for an inclusive and representative government.

He encouraged the P5 to remain united on Afghanistan to work together to ensure humanitarian access, respect for humanitarian principles, and availability of funds to meet humanitarian needs.