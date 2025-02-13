US Secretary Of State To Commence Visit To Middle East On Saturday
Faizan Hashmi Published February 13, 2025 | 07:30 PM
NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Feb, 2025) US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will begin a four-day tour of the middle East this coming Saturday, visiting several countries in the region.
In a statement distributed by Tami Bruce, spokesperson for the US Department of State, it was confirmed that Rubio will focus on strengthening regional cooperation and advancing the path of stability and peace during his visit.
Recent Stories
Sharjah Ruler issues law on natural resources companies’ tax
Dubai Chambers: UAE achieved remarkable growth in AI adoption within companies
Abdullah bin Zayed, UNESCO Director-General discuss bilateral cooperation
ADNOC Drilling reports record net profit of AED4.77 billion in 2024
WGS: UNESCO showcases power of multilateralism in restoring cultural heritage
WGS: Ray Dalio calls for immediate action to tackle debt to avoid destabilising ..
Sindh govt bans unregistered vehicles from roads in Karachi, other cities
Solomon Islands seeks to strengthen partnership with UAE in energy, trade
UAE condemns car-ramming attack in Munich
WGS: Future of Government Communication Forum addresses key challenges facing re ..
WhatsApp introduces new feature to organize group chats
Commissioner Sargodha Division Jahanzeb Awan visits Thalassemia & Hemophilia Cen ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
Sharjah Ruler issues law on natural resources companies’ tax5 minutes ago
-
US Secretary of State to commence visit to Middle East on Saturday5 minutes ago
-
Dubai Chambers: UAE achieved remarkable growth in AI adoption within companies6 minutes ago
-
Abdullah bin Zayed, UNESCO Director-General discuss bilateral cooperation20 minutes ago
-
ADNOC Drilling reports record net profit of AED4.77 billion in 202420 minutes ago
-
WGS: UNESCO showcases power of multilateralism in restoring cultural heritage35 minutes ago
-
ADGHW launches Innovation Awards to recognise groundbreaking healthcare solutions35 minutes ago
-
Lesotho keen to enhance cooperation with UAE in technology sector: Minister35 minutes ago
-
WGS: Ray Dalio calls for immediate action to tackle debt to avoid destabilising consequences35 minutes ago
-
Solomon Islands seeks to strengthen partnership with UAE in energy, trade51 minutes ago
-
UAE condemns car-ramming attack in Munich1 hour ago
-
Etihad Airways registered 1.7 million travellers during January1 hour ago