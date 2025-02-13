Open Menu

US Secretary Of State To Commence Visit To Middle East On Saturday

Faizan Hashmi Published February 13, 2025 | 07:30 PM

US Secretary of State to commence visit to Middle East on Saturday

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Feb, 2025) US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will begin a four-day tour of the middle East this coming Saturday, visiting several countries in the region.

In a statement distributed by Tami Bruce, spokesperson for the US Department of State, it was confirmed that Rubio will focus on strengthening regional cooperation and advancing the path of stability and peace during his visit.

Related Topics

Visit Middle East

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler issues law on natural resources comp ..

Sharjah Ruler issues law on natural resources companies’ tax

5 minutes ago
 Dubai Chambers: UAE achieved remarkable growth in ..

Dubai Chambers: UAE achieved remarkable growth in AI adoption within companies

6 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, UNESCO Director-General discus ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, UNESCO Director-General discuss bilateral cooperation

20 minutes ago
 ADNOC Drilling reports record net profit of AED4.7 ..

ADNOC Drilling reports record net profit of AED4.77 billion in 2024

20 minutes ago
 WGS: UNESCO showcases power of multilateralism in ..

WGS: UNESCO showcases power of multilateralism in restoring cultural heritage

35 minutes ago
 WGS: Ray Dalio calls for immediate action to tackl ..

WGS: Ray Dalio calls for immediate action to tackle debt to avoid destabilising ..

35 minutes ago
Sindh govt bans unregistered vehicles from roads i ..

Sindh govt bans unregistered vehicles from roads in Karachi, other cities

49 minutes ago
 Solomon Islands seeks to strengthen partnership wi ..

Solomon Islands seeks to strengthen partnership with UAE in energy, trade

51 minutes ago
 UAE condemns car-ramming attack in Munich

UAE condemns car-ramming attack in Munich

1 hour ago
 WGS: Future of Government Communication Forum addr ..

WGS: Future of Government Communication Forum addresses key challenges facing re ..

1 hour ago
 WhatsApp introduces new feature to organize group ..

WhatsApp introduces new feature to organize group chats

1 hour ago
 Commissioner Sargodha Division Jahanzeb Awan visit ..

Commissioner Sargodha Division Jahanzeb Awan visits Thalassemia & Hemophilia Cen ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East