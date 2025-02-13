US Secretary of State to commence visit to Middle East on Saturday

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Feb, 2025) US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will begin a four-day tour of the middle East this coming Saturday, visiting several countries in the region.

In a statement distributed by Tami Bruce, spokesperson for the US Department of State, it was confirmed that Rubio will focus on strengthening regional cooperation and advancing the path of stability and peace during his visit.