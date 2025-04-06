(@ChaudhryMAli88)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Apr, 2025) WASHINGTON, 5th April, 2025 (WAM) – U.S. customs agents began collecting President Donald Trump's unilateral 10% tariff on all imports from many countries on Saturday, with higher levies on goods from 57 larger trading partners due to start next week.

The initial 10% "baseline" tariff paid by U.S. importers took effect at U.S. seaports, airports and customs warehouses at 12:01 a.m. ET (0401 GMT).