US State Department Praises Al Azhar’s Efforts To Promote Tolerance, Counter Terrorism

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 09:30 PM

US State Department praises Al Azhar’s efforts to promote tolerance, counter terrorism

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jun, 2020) The US State Department praised the efforts of Al Azhar, led by His Eminence Dr. Ahmed el-Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al Azhar and Chairman of the Muslim Council of Elders, in cooperation with Pope Francis, Head of the Catholic Church, to promote tolerance and counter extremism.

In its annual report on counter-terrorism, the department noted that Dr. el-Tayeb and Pope Francis signed the Human Fraternity Document in February 2019 to help counter extremism and promote the values of fraternity.

The report also highlighted the efforts of Al Azhar to counter terrorism, through its messages shared in its statements and publications, as well as its educational curriculum that reinforces the values of tolerance, adding that Al Azhar has published new academic literature emphasising the relations between Muslims and Christians and promoting equal rights among peoples from different religions.

The report on global terrorism pointed out that Al Azhar is organising conferences that focus on counter-terrorism, in cooperation with relevant international organisations.

