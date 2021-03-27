UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Strongly Condemns Attacks Against Saudi Arabia

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 27th March 2021 | 10:30 AM

US strongly condemns attacks against Saudi Arabia

WASHINGTON, D.C., (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Mar, 2021) The United States has strongly condemned the attacks against Saudi Arabia that struck an oil facility in Jazan.

The actions by the Houthis are a clear provocation meant to perpetuate the conflict, Ned Price, Department Spokesperson said in a press statement.

"This is the latest in a series of Houthi attempts to disrupt global energy supplies and threatens civilian populations.

The Houthis’ actions are prolonging the suffering of the Yemeni people and jeopardizing peace efforts at a critical moment when the international community is increasingly united behind a ceasefire and a resolution of the conflict," he added.

"We again call on all parties to commit seriously to and strictly uphold a ceasefire, and engage in negotiations under UN auspices, in conjunction with UN Special Envoy Martin Griffiths and U.S. Special Envoy Tim Lenderking," price concluded.

Related Topics

Resolution United Nations Oil Price United States Saudi Arabia All

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 27 March 2021

16 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

'Hard to See Them Drown': Texas Fisherman Sees Mig ..

10 hours ago

KP police directed to probe transgender's public a ..

10 hours ago

Rally in rebel-held Sanaa marks six years of Yemen ..

10 hours ago

UEFA to make Champions League reforms decision on ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.