US strongly condemns attacks against Saudi Arabia

WASHINGTON, D.C., (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Mar, 2021) The United States has strongly condemned the attacks against Saudi Arabia that struck an oil facility in Jazan.

The actions by the Houthis are a clear provocation meant to perpetuate the conflict, Ned Price, Department Spokesperson said in a press statement.

"This is the latest in a series of Houthi attempts to disrupt global energy supplies and threatens civilian populations.

The Houthis’ actions are prolonging the suffering of the Yemeni people and jeopardizing peace efforts at a critical moment when the international community is increasingly united behind a ceasefire and a resolution of the conflict," he added.

"We again call on all parties to commit seriously to and strictly uphold a ceasefire, and engage in negotiations under UN auspices, in conjunction with UN Special Envoy Martin Griffiths and U.S. Special Envoy Tim Lenderking," price concluded.