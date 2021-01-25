US strongly condemns latest attack on Saudi Arabia

(@FahadShabbir)

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jan, 2021) The United States has strongly condemned the latest attack on Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

In a statement on Sunday, State Department spokesperson Ned price said, "We are gathering more information, but it appears to have been an attempt to target civilians.

"Such attacks contravene international law and undermine all efforts to promote peace and stability. As we work to de-escalate tensions in the region through principled diplomacy, including by bringing an end to the war in Yemen, we will also help our partner Saudi Arabia defend against attacks on its territory and hold those who attempt to undermine stability to account."