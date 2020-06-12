US surpasses 2 million coronavirus cases

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jun, 2020) The United States has surpassed 2 million confirmed cases of the coronavirus, according to data tracked by The Washington Post, today.

The grim milestone, by far the highest reported total in the world, was reached less than five months after the first reports that the virus had reached American soil.

New cases have declined in places such as Illinois, Michigan, New York and Washington states that recorded higher infection rates in the first wave of the U.S. outbreak. But a new wave has emerged, largely in states that previously had lower rates of infection.

Cases in states such as Arizona, Arkansas, California, Florida, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Texas and Utah have been on the rise since just before Memorial Day, when many states started to ease stay-at-home restrictions. The same states have also had a rise in hospitalizations at the same time.