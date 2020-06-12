UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Surpasses 2 Million Coronavirus Cases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 12th June 2020 | 02:00 AM

US surpasses 2 million coronavirus cases

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jun, 2020) The United States has surpassed 2 million confirmed cases of the coronavirus, according to data tracked by The Washington Post, today.

The grim milestone, by far the highest reported total in the world, was reached less than five months after the first reports that the virus had reached American soil.

New cases have declined in places such as Illinois, Michigan, New York and Washington states that recorded higher infection rates in the first wave of the U.S. outbreak. But a new wave has emerged, largely in states that previously had lower rates of infection.

Cases in states such as Arizona, Arkansas, California, Florida, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Texas and Utah have been on the rise since just before Memorial Day, when many states started to ease stay-at-home restrictions. The same states have also had a rise in hospitalizations at the same time.

Related Topics

World Washington Same New York Florida United States Post Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia reports 3,733 new confirmed cases of ..

6 minutes ago

Russia rolls out first approved COVID-19 drug

6 minutes ago

Dubai Police, Dubai Sports Council hold workshop f ..

21 minutes ago

UAE trade in works of art hit AED10.6 bn in 2019

21 minutes ago

Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant embodies UAE&#039;s r ..

2 hours ago

30% of Sharjah government employees back to office ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.