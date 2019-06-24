US to announce fresh sanctions against Iran Monday evening

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jun, 2019) The United States will announce fresh sanctions against Iran on Monday evening, a senior US official has confirmed.

Brian Hook, the US Special Representative for Iran and Senior Policy Adviser to the Secretary of State, said today that Iran has denounced the US diplomatic efforts for a dialogue to defuse the tension in the region.

The new sanctions, which will be announced "later today" are meant to encourage Iran to engage in dialogue, Hook told journalists in a telephonic press briefing from Muscat, Oman, without revealing the details of the sanctions. He said that the US did not want to give a chance to Iran to take precautionary measures against the impending sanctions.

He also accused Iran of engaging in proxy wars in the region, while answering questions from journalists across the globe.

Hook added that when attacks by Houthi and Hezbollah militias in the region are reported, Iran’s name never comes up. However, those militias are supported and funded by Iran, therefore, the US will consider such attacks as perpetrated by Iran. "This is the US policy now," Hook affirmed.

The recent attacks on oil tankers off the coast of Fujairah in the UAE affected the equities of as many as 17 countries, he added.