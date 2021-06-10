UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US To Donate 500 Million Pfizer Vaccine Doses To The World

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 09:30 PM

US to donate 500 million Pfizer vaccine doses to the world

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Jun, 2021) The United States will spend $3.5 billion to buy and donate 500 million doses of the Pfizer (PFE.N) coronavirus vaccine to some of the world’s poorest countries, it said on Thursday, urging other G7 nations to follow suit, according to Reuters.

The vaccine donation - the largest ever by a single country - was announced before U.S. President Joe Biden meets leaders of the Group of Seven advanced economies in western England.

The 500 million doses are destined for the world's 100 poorest countries. A senior Biden administration official described the gesture as a "major step forward that will supercharge the global effort" with the aim of "bringing hope to every corner of the world.

"

"We really want to underscore that this is fundamentally about a singular objective of saving lives," the official said.

The Biden administration expects other G7 members to come up with contributions as part of a comprehensive road map to end a pandemic that has killed more than 3.9 million people, the official added U.S. drugmaker Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech had earlier said they would provide 200 million doses in 2021 and 300 million doses in the first half of 2022.

Related Topics

World German Road Buy United States Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UN Analysis Says Over 350,000 People in Ethiopia's ..

2 minutes ago

Tajikistan Plans to Hold Shanghai Pact Conference ..

2 minutes ago

Yerevan Says Azerbaijani Troops Open Fire Near Bor ..

2 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development and A ..

17 minutes ago

US Orders Amazon to Pay Delivery Drivers $61.7Mln ..

4 minutes ago

Mohammed Al Bowardi and Italian Defence Minister d ..

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.