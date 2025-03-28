Open Menu

US Treasury Targets Hizballah Finance Team Sanctions Evasion Network

Sumaira FH Published March 28, 2025 | 11:30 PM

US Treasury targets Hizballah finance team sanctions evasion network

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Mar, 2025) The US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) Friday designated five individuals and three associated companies involved in a Lebanon-based sanctions evasion network supporting the Hizballah finance team.

“Today’s action underscores Treasury’s determination to expose and disrupt the schemes that fund Hizballah’s terrorist violence against the Lebanese people and their neighbors,” said Acting Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Bradley T. Smith.

Today’s action is being taken pursuant to counterterrorism authority Executive Order (E.O.) 13224, as amended. The U.S. Department of State designated Hizballah as a Foreign Terrorist Organisation on October 8, 1997, and as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist on October 31, 2001.

Related Topics

Terrorist U.S. Department Of State October

Recent Stories

US Treasury targets Hizballah finance team sanctio ..

US Treasury targets Hizballah finance team sanctions evasion network

17 seconds ago
 Death toll in Gaza up to 50,251

Death toll in Gaza up to 50,251

29 minutes ago
 Gaza hasn't received humanitarian aid for over thr ..

Gaza hasn't received humanitarian aid for over three weeks, says UNRWA Commissio ..

30 minutes ago
 UAE President discusses strengthening bilateral re ..

UAE President discusses strengthening bilateral relations with Montenegrin Prime ..

30 minutes ago
 UN expresses concern over repeated exchange of fir ..

UN expresses concern over repeated exchange of fire in Southern Lebanon

2 hours ago
 Autogo begins RoboTaxi trials in Abu Dhabi ahead o ..

Autogo begins RoboTaxi trials in Abu Dhabi ahead of full service in 2026

3 hours ago
UAE President exchanges Eid Al Fitr greetings with ..

UAE President exchanges Eid Al Fitr greetings with leaders of brotherly nations, ..

4 hours ago
 Alef Education shareholders approve AED402.8 milli ..

Alef Education shareholders approve AED402.8 million cash dividend for 2024

4 hours ago
 UAE participates in high-level sessions at Petersb ..

UAE participates in high-level sessions at Petersberg Climate Dialogue

4 hours ago
 Under directives of UAE President, Crown Prince of ..

Under directives of UAE President, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi approves AED6.75 bi ..

5 hours ago
 Over half of northern Gaza under forced evacuation ..

Over half of northern Gaza under forced evacuation orders: OHCHR

5 hours ago
 Gaza’s population living in unrelenting nightmar ..

Gaza’s population living in unrelenting nightmare: WHO

5 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East