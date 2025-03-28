US Treasury Targets Hizballah Finance Team Sanctions Evasion Network
Sumaira FH Published March 28, 2025 | 11:30 PM
NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Mar, 2025) The US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) Friday designated five individuals and three associated companies involved in a Lebanon-based sanctions evasion network supporting the Hizballah finance team.
“Today’s action underscores Treasury’s determination to expose and disrupt the schemes that fund Hizballah’s terrorist violence against the Lebanese people and their neighbors,” said Acting Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Bradley T. Smith.
Today’s action is being taken pursuant to counterterrorism authority Executive Order (E.O.) 13224, as amended. The U.S. Department of State designated Hizballah as a Foreign Terrorist Organisation on October 8, 1997, and as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist on October 31, 2001.
Recent Stories
US Treasury targets Hizballah finance team sanctions evasion network
Death toll in Gaza up to 50,251
Gaza hasn't received humanitarian aid for over three weeks, says UNRWA Commissio ..
UAE President discusses strengthening bilateral relations with Montenegrin Prime ..
UN expresses concern over repeated exchange of fire in Southern Lebanon
Autogo begins RoboTaxi trials in Abu Dhabi ahead of full service in 2026
UAE President exchanges Eid Al Fitr greetings with leaders of brotherly nations, ..
Alef Education shareholders approve AED402.8 million cash dividend for 2024
UAE participates in high-level sessions at Petersberg Climate Dialogue
Under directives of UAE President, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi approves AED6.75 bi ..
Over half of northern Gaza under forced evacuation orders: OHCHR
Gaza’s population living in unrelenting nightmare: WHO
More Stories From Middle East
-
US Treasury targets Hizballah finance team sanctions evasion network17 seconds ago
-
Death toll in Gaza up to 50,25129 minutes ago
-
Gaza hasn't received humanitarian aid for over three weeks, says UNRWA Commissioner-General30 minutes ago
-
UAE President discusses strengthening bilateral relations with Montenegrin Prime Minister; witnesses ..30 minutes ago
-
UN expresses concern over repeated exchange of fire in Southern Lebanon2 hours ago
-
Autogo begins RoboTaxi trials in Abu Dhabi ahead of full service in 20263 hours ago
-
UAE President exchanges Eid Al Fitr greetings with leaders of brotherly nations, Grand Imam of Al-Az ..4 hours ago
-
Alef Education shareholders approve AED402.8 million cash dividend for 20244 hours ago
-
Emirates Health Services provides over 5,000 books to support patients during National Reading Month4 hours ago
-
UAE participates in high-level sessions at Petersberg Climate Dialogue4 hours ago
-
Under directives of UAE President, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi approves AED6.75 billion housing benefi ..5 hours ago
-
Over half of northern Gaza under forced evacuation orders: OHCHR5 hours ago