US Treasury targets Hizballah finance team sanctions evasion network

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Mar, 2025) The US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) Friday designated five individuals and three associated companies involved in a Lebanon-based sanctions evasion network supporting the Hizballah finance team.

“Today’s action underscores Treasury’s determination to expose and disrupt the schemes that fund Hizballah’s terrorist violence against the Lebanese people and their neighbors,” said Acting Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Bradley T. Smith.

Today’s action is being taken pursuant to counterterrorism authority Executive Order (E.O.) 13224, as amended. The U.S. Department of State designated Hizballah as a Foreign Terrorist Organisation on October 8, 1997, and as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist on October 31, 2001.