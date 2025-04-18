US Treasury Targets International Bank Of Yemen For Support To Houthis
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 18, 2025 | 01:30 AM
WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Apr, 2025) The US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) today sanctioned Yemen-based International Bank of Yemen Y.S.C. (IBY) for its financial support to the Houthis.
“Financial institutions like IBY are critical to the Houthis’ efforts to access the international financial system and threaten both the region and international commerce,” said Deputy Secretary of the US Treasury, Michael Faulkender.
“Treasury remains committed to working with the internationally recognised government of Yemen to disrupt the Houthis’ ability to secure funds and procure key components for their destabilising attacks.”
