US, UK, France, Germany and Italy condemn rocket attacks in Erbil

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Feb, 2021) The foreign ministers of five countries have condemned in the strongest terms the February 15 rocket attack in the Iraqi Kurdistan Region, offering their support to Government of Iraq’s investigation into the attack.

"We the foreign ministers of France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, and the United States of America condemn in the strongest terms the February 15 rocket attack in the Iraqi Kurdistan Region," the United States Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio, and UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, said in a joint statement issued by the British Embassy in the UAE, following the February 15 attack in the Iraqi Kurdistan Region.

They also offer their condolences to the victims, their families, and the Iraqi people, saying, "Together, our governments will support the Government of Iraq’s investigation into the attack with a view to holding accountable those responsible. We are united in our view that attacks on U.S. and Coalition personnel and facilities will not be tolerated."