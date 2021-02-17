UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US, UK, France, Germany And Italy Condemn Rocket Attacks In Erbil

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 05:00 PM

US, UK, France, Germany and Italy condemn rocket attacks in Erbil

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Feb, 2021) The foreign ministers of five countries have condemned in the strongest terms the February 15 rocket attack in the Iraqi Kurdistan Region, offering their support to Government of Iraq’s investigation into the attack.

"We the foreign ministers of France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, and the United States of America condemn in the strongest terms the February 15 rocket attack in the Iraqi Kurdistan Region," the United States Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio, and UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, said in a joint statement issued by the British Embassy in the UAE, following the February 15 attack in the Iraqi Kurdistan Region.

They also offer their condolences to the victims, their families, and the Iraqi people, saying, "Together, our governments will support the Government of Iraq’s investigation into the attack with a view to holding accountable those responsible. We are united in our view that attacks on U.S. and Coalition personnel and facilities will not be tolerated."

Related Topics

Attack France German UAE Germany Italy United Kingdom United States February Government

Recent Stories

Carry over water storage capacity being enhanced t ..

3 minutes ago

Self-Declared Independent Russian Media The Projek ..

3 minutes ago

Brave Kashmiris exposed Indian plan through shutdo ..

3 minutes ago

South Africa launches coronavirus vaccination driv ..

9 minutes ago

Nine candidates contesting NA-75 by-polls

9 minutes ago

KP rescue 1122 to shift patients from jails to hos ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.