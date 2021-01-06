US welcomes 'Al Ula Declaration' issued at GCC summit

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jan, 2021) The US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo has welcomed the progress achieved by the Al Ula Declaration issued at the Gulf Cooperation Council summit held yesterday in Saudi Arabia, describing it as "a positive step towards restoring Gulf and Arab unity."

In a statement on Tuesday, Pompeo said, "We are encouraged by the breakthrough made with the Al Ula Declaration today at the GCC summit, which marks a positive step toward restoring Gulf and Arab unity. We have long stressed that a truly united Gulf will bring added prosperity through the free flow of goods and services and more security to its people.

We welcome the pledge today to restore cooperation in military, economic, health, counter-corruption, and cultural initiatives."

"We hope the Gulf countries will continue to reconcile their differences. Restoring full diplomatic relations is imperative for all parties in the region to unite against common threats. We are stronger when we stand together," he added.

He also extended his thanks to Kuwait for its mediation efforts and support in resolving the Gulf dispute.