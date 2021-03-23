UrduPoint.com
US Welcomes Saudi Initiative To End Yemeni Crisis

Muhammad Irfan 10 minutes ago Tue 23rd March 2021 | 10:30 AM

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Mar, 2021) The United States has welcomed Saudi Arabia's initiative to end the Yemeni crisis, as well as Yemen’s Government commitment to a ceasefire and political process in the country.

Deputy Spokesperson at the US Department of State Jalina Porter affirmed during a press meeting that discussions in support of peace efforts are ongoing, calling on all parties to commit seriously to a ceasefire immediately and engage in negotiations under the auspices of the UN.

Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan on Monday announced the new initiative to end the Yemeni crisis and reach a comprehensive political resolution.

It includes a nationwide ceasefire that will be implemented under the supervision of the United Nations.

Political negotiations between the Yemeni government and the Houthis will also resume under the initiative, Prince Faisal said.

"We will work with the international community, with our partners and with the government of Yemen to push toward this initiative being implemented. We will do all we can to put the necessary pressure on the Houthis to accept and to come to the negotiating table and to lay down arms, because we believe that a stop to the fighting and a focus on a political solution is the only way forward," Prince Faisal added.

