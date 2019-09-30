US$225,000 prize money at Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Grand Slam in Rio de Janeiro

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Sep, 2019) The organising committee of the Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Grand Slam revealed the schedule of the fourth round competitions of its fifth edition, which will be held at the Carioca Arena at the Olympic Centre in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, from 1st to 3rd February 2020, noting that the tournament’s prize money will amount to US$225,000.

Tarek Al Bahari, Director of the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam, said, "The sport of Jiu-Jitsu began in Japan more than 800 years ago for practice and entertainment until it spread to Brazil at the start of the previous century and became a competitive sport. Therefore, we are keen to hold the tournament in Rio de Janeiro."

"In light of the success of the tournament’s previous editions and the demand to participate in the Brazilian edition, Abdulmonem Al Hashemi, President of the Emirati and Asian Federations and First Deputy of the International Federation, is keen to extend the tournament to three days instead of two in Brazil, which reflects his interest in developing the tournament and advancing it yearly," he added.

"There will not be anything new at the Rio de Janeiro Grand Slam, but we will hold competitions, entitled, ‘Super Fights,’ on its sidelines involving leading international lightweight, middleweight and heavyweight competitors to crown the best, and we will soon reveal a surprise related to the Rio tournament," he further added.

He also noted that the tournament will include three main categories, which are youths, adults and masters.

Regarding the participation of Emirati academies and clubs in the tournament, Al Bahari further said, "The tournament in Rio will witness the participation of Emirati clubs and academies that participated in the Moscow, Tokyo, and Los Angeles editions. Luckily, some of these Emirati clubs lead various international rankings, including the Al Wahda Club that came third globally last season and is currently in the second place, as well as the Bani Yas Club and the IFNT academy."