UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US$2.9 Billion For Ethiopian Economic Reform Programme

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Sat 21st December 2019 | 01:45 PM

US$2.9 billion for Ethiopian economic reform programme

WASHINGTON DC, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Dec, 2019) The International Monetary Fund, IMF, board approved on Friday a three-year financing package to support Ethiopia's 'Homegrown Economic Reform Plan' to maintain macroeconomic stability and improve living standards.

The approved three-year arrangement -- under an extended credit facility, ECF, and an extended fund facility, EFF -- is valued at about US$2.9 billion.

The Fund-supported programme aims to help authorities reduce external imbalances, contain debt vulnerabilities, lift financial repression, increase domestic resource mobilization which will also help devote adequate resources to pro-poor spending.

Related Topics

IMF Billion

Recent Stories

LHC to hear Maryam Nawaz’s second plea challengi ..

10 minutes ago

Pakistan skipped KL Summit to save Muslim Ummah fr ..

15 minutes ago

Pakistan skipped KL Summit to save Muslim Ummah fr ..

26 minutes ago

Pakistan skipped KL Summit to save Muslim Ummah fr ..

52 minutes ago

ICC to conduct official probe into alleged war cri ..

1 hour ago

Kuwait oil price US$68.27 pb on Saturday

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.