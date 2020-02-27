US$5 million Mohamed bin Zayed International Robotics Challenge 2020 concludes in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Feb, 2020) The Khalifa University of Science and Technology, organisers of the Mohamed bin Zayed International Robotics Challenge, MBZIRC, today announced that MBZIRC 2020, the second edition of the prestigious biennial international competition drew to a successful conclusion in Abu Dhabi, reiterating its relevance to future smart city solutions including security and defence, construction and infrastructure, as well as fire-fighting and emergency response.

The three-day challenge witnessed the participation of 32 teams from 17 countries selected out of 134 teams that had originally applied to compete, while gathering a large assembly of more than 400 robotics and Artificial Intelligence experts at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre from 23rd-25th February, 2020. MBZIRC 2020 was supported by Tawazun Economic Council and Abu Dhabi Police, while EDGE was the advanced technology partner.

Dr. Arif Sultan Al Hammadi, Steering Committee General Co-Chair for MBZIRC 2020, said, "The intensely exciting MBZIRC 2020 and its successful conclusion comprehensively illustrated the pivotal role of Khalifa University in furthering innovation in robotics and Artificial Intelligence. The competition adequately highlighted the role of UAVs and UGVs in a smart city’s vital areas such as security, infrastructure and emergency."

Shahab Issa Abushahab, Chief Strategy Officer, Tawazun Economic Council, said, "Our support for MBZIRC 2020 is aligned with Tawazun’s mandate to support technology and innovation and create opportunities for the young generation to contribute towards building a diversified economy in the UAE, driven by innovation and creativity.

There were four iconic challenges – Challenge 1, Challenge 2, Challenge 3 and the triathlon Grand Challenge – to test advanced embodied AI technical skills. The Czech Technical University-University of Pennsylvania-NYU team, the Grand Challenge winner, demonstrated exemplary skills in safety, construction automation and fire-fighting.

Each of the winners in the challenge categories individually displayed the performance of their drones, stamping their authority in integrating machine-learning algorithms.

Keeping in line with the UAE leadership’s objective towards capacity building, the young Emirati team, Al Nokhba, performed strongly in the MBZIRC 2020 categories, emerging among some of the most prestigious universities and research centres worldwide.

The MBZIRC 2020 was officiated by judges that included globally-renowned scholars and eminent researchers in robotics and Artificial Intelligence from some of the top universities and research labs in the world, supported by over 10 judges from among Khalifa University's faculty, as well as arena managers and scorers.