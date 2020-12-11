UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

USA Boxing Announces Endorsement For AIBA Presidential Candidate Anas Al Otabia Of UAE

Umer Jamshaid 1 second ago Fri 11th December 2020 | 05:15 PM

USA Boxing announces endorsement for AIBA presidential candidate Anas Al Otabia of UAE

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Dec, 2020) USA Boxing National Office announced today their endorsement for International Boxing Association, AIBA, Presidential Candidate Mr. Anas Al Otabia of the United Arab Emirates, UAE, in this weekend’s upcoming election.

"After careful review of the 2019 International Olympic Committee’s, IOC, Lalovic Report, candidates’ manifestos/platforms, open-source public information, as well as answers to our questionnaire, we believe Mr. Otabia is most qualified candidate for this position," stated USA Boxing Executive Director Mike McAtee. "He possesses the skills necessary to lead the international boxing world while addressing the challenges raised in the Lalovic Report that led to the suspension of AIBA."

USA Boxing board of Director President Tyson Lee stated "USA Boxing looks forward to collaborating with all National Federations to build a new beginning to move Olympic-style boxing forward to 2024 Paris and 2028 Los Angeles led by Mr.

Anas Al Otabia."

Through the USA Boxing questionnaire, as well as his platform, Mr. Otabia has showed he is committed to: Boxer first mindset: Fair play, competing in a "fair environment"

Gender Equality and Growth, commitment to work to 8 male and 8 female weight classes in LA 2028 The health and safety of boxers must not be comprised for "commercial reasons"

Real change in AIBA Leadership Culture: A pledge to change current AIBA EC members Transparent Governance and Ethics: Pledge to rebuild trust with the International Olympic Committee, IOC, and Association of Summer Olympic International Federation, AOSIF, Transparency and proper financial reporting: Utilise both Internal and External Audit Companies Autonomy of National Federations: Decentralisation of power and empower the Confederations and Federations

Related Topics

Election USA World UAE Los Angeles Paris Male Lead United Arab Emirates 2019 Olympics International Olympic Committee All Weight Boxing Boxer

Recent Stories

Huawei kicks off December Festivities with "Huawei ..

35 seconds ago

Sajid Khan bowls Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to top spot on ..

8 minutes ago

Compliance to public health guidelines in health e ..

11 minutes ago

PMSA, Navy, Customs foil smuggling bid of narcotic ..

11 minutes ago

Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Friday

11 minutes ago

Post-Brexit Trade Deal With EU 90% Possible Before ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.