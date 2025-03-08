Use Of Starvation As Weapon War Crime In Gaza: UN
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 08, 2025 | 02:00 AM
GAZA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Mar, 2025) UN Human Rights Office in Palestine said Friday that Israel has a legal obligation to ensure the provision of the necessities of life for Palestinians living under its control.
“This includes food, clean water, shelter, and adequate healthcare. Any denial of the entry of the necessities of life for civilians may amount to collective punishment. The use of hunger and starvation as a weapon of war is a war crime," the office said in a statement.
“In Gaza, since the ceasefire agreement entered into effect on 19 January, Israeli military reportedly killed 58 Palestinians including ten children and three women, mostly in the vicinity of the Israeli imposed “nogo” zones including the Netzarim and Philadelphi corridors, as well as eastern Rafah, Khan Younis, and Beit Hanun.
Many of those killed were reportedly attempting to check on their homes. Targeting Palestinians who are not actively participating in hostilities is a war crime regardless of the Israeli-imposed movement restrictions,” the statement added.
Recent Stories
Use of starvation as weapon war crime in Gaza: UN
TiKay revealed as Official Mascot of FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Seychelles 2025
Abdullah bin Zayed, Ukrainian Foreign Minister discuss strengthening cooperation
Italy's Salerno School of Medicine awards Abdulla Al Hamed Honorary Doctorate in ..
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed joins government employees for Ramadan Iftar at Bar ..
Frontline Heroes Office celebrates International Women’s Day 2025
UAE, EU strengthen cooperation on energy, climate, water in lead-up to COP30, 20 ..
Mansour bin Zayed attends Ramadan Iftar banquet with judiciary
Ministry of Culture launches National Policy for Preservation of Modern Architec ..
Dubai Future Foundation announces funding for 24 research projects from 13 unive ..
RTA introduces ‘Takamul Permit’ to enhance integration between luxury transp ..
Ajman Department of Tourism Development launches its European Representative Off ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
Use of starvation as weapon war crime in Gaza: UN36 seconds ago
-
TiKay revealed as Official Mascot of FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Seychelles 202545 minutes ago
-
Abdullah bin Zayed, Ukrainian Foreign Minister discuss strengthening cooperation46 minutes ago
-
Italy's Salerno School of Medicine awards Abdulla Al Hamed Honorary Doctorate in Humanities; Members ..1 hour ago
-
'United States holds significant, undeniable role in shaping international diplomacy, conflict resol ..1 hour ago
-
Global battery market advancing rapidly as demand rises sharply, prices continue to decline: IEA1 hour ago
-
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed joins government employees for Ramadan Iftar at Barzat Abu Dhabi1 hour ago
-
Frontline Heroes Office celebrates International Women’s Day 20251 hour ago
-
UAE, EU strengthen cooperation on energy, climate, water in lead-up to COP30, 2026 UN Water Conferen ..1 hour ago
-
'When women, girls can rise, we all thrive', says UN chief1 hour ago
-
Mansour bin Zayed attends Ramadan Iftar banquet with judiciary1 hour ago
-
Ministry of Culture launches National Policy for Preservation of Modern Architectural Heritage1 hour ago