Use Of Starvation As Weapon War Crime In Gaza: UN

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 08, 2025 | 02:00 AM

Use of starvation as weapon war crime in Gaza: UN

GAZA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Mar, 2025) UN Human Rights Office in Palestine said Friday that Israel has a legal obligation to ensure the provision of the necessities of life for Palestinians living under its control.

“This includes food, clean water, shelter, and adequate healthcare. Any denial of the entry of the necessities of life for civilians may amount to collective punishment. The use of hunger and starvation as a weapon of war is a war crime," the office said in a statement.

“In Gaza, since the ceasefire agreement entered into effect on 19 January, Israeli military reportedly killed 58 Palestinians including ten children and three women, mostly in the vicinity of the Israeli imposed “nogo” zones including the Netzarim and Philadelphi corridors, as well as eastern Rafah, Khan Younis, and Beit Hanun.

Many of those killed were reportedly attempting to check on their homes. Targeting Palestinians who are not actively participating in hostilities is a war crime regardless of the Israeli-imposed movement restrictions,” the statement added.

