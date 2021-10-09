UrduPoint.com

USGBC Awards Route 2020 Metro Stations With LEED Gold Certification

Sat 09th October 2021 | 04:45 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Oct, 2021) Seven metro stations on Route 2020 of Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) have been awarded the LEED Gold Certification under the LEED V4 BD+C rating system following the US Green Buildings Council (USGBC), part of the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) programme.

Abdul Redha Abu Al Hasan, Executive Director, Rail Planning and Projects Developments at the RTA’s Rail Agency, said, "The U.S. Green Buildings Council had confirmed that the RTA has the world’s highest number of LEED v4 BD+C: NC certified Transit projects. This achievement reflects the authority’s standing commitment to leadership and excellence in delivering the Route 2020 project for the region and the world over.

"This achievement is credited to selecting the best locations for stations, and implementing strategies for saving the consumption of power and water. Such strategies are also aimed at curbing carbon emissions, using suitable and recyclable building materials, and reducing construction waste," he added.

"RTA is keen to using cutting-edge technologies and implementing green building technologies as part of its endeavour to nurture a more sustainable urban environment. It also seeks to enhance the efficiency of the infrastructure in all vital activities and facilities through which it had made significant achievements that had a crucial role in protecting the environment, saving costs and preserving resources," Abu Al Hasan said in conclusion.

