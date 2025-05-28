'Utilities for Net Zero Alliance' accelerates global shift to renewable energy

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th May, 2025) Francesco La Camera, Director-General of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), affirmed that the World Utilities Congress 2025, held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, and themed “Innovating for a New Age of Utilities,” serves as a strategic continuation of the Utilities for Net Zero Alliance (UNEZA).

Launched in Abu Dhabi in 2023 ahead of COP28 in Dubai, the UNEZA initiative was described by La Camera as a bold and timely step in the evolving global energy landscape.

Speaking to the Emirates news Agency (WAM), La Camera explained that the alliance, launched in partnership with TAQA to drive renewable energy integration and build more resilient and interconnected energy systems, has recorded significant advancements. Membership has expanded to include over 60 global utility companies.

La Camera underscored the rising significance of utility companies in the global shift towards renewable energy, given the urgent need for substantial investment in electricity grids to ensure they are resilient, interconnected and capable of absorbing clean energy.

He stressed that the time has come for utility companies to take a central role, particularly as renewable energy integration demands modern, well-balanced electrical systems.

He noted that the alliance has played a key role in reshaping global discussions on integrating renewable energy into power grids, stressing that the next stage must focus on translating commitments into concrete action on the ground.

La Camera also revealed IRENA’s intent to develop tailored regional plans that respond to the distinct needs of different areas worldwide, with the goal of constructing a globally interconnected energy system that can better accommodate renewables.

He concluded by stating that the strong international presence at the congress underscores the alliance’s growing relevance and the increasing momentum for advancing global energy infrastructure.

