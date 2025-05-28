Utilities require global cooperation, sustainable solutions: Sri Lankan Labour Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th May, 2025) Dr. Anil Jayantha Fernando, Sri Lankan Minister of Labour and Deputy Minister of Economic Development, said that the utilities sector has become a critical global concern that directly impacts human well-being and requires sustainable, collaborative solutions.

Speaking to the Emirates news Agency (WAM) during the World Utilities Congress 2025 in Abu Dhabi, Fernando called for international cooperation and integrated approaches to address the sector’s growing challenges, framing it as a humanitarian and development issue.

He noted that the congress provides a strategic platform to exchange ideas, engage with global stakeholders, and build sustainable partnerships to address complex utility-related issues.

Fernando highlighted Sri Lanka’s national plan to derive 70 percent of its energy from renewable sources by 2030, with a long-term goal of reaching 100 percent, aligning with global efforts to reduce fossil fuel dependence and combat climate change.

Regarding water, he acknowledged that while Sri Lanka is generally well-resourced, some areas face growing challenges in accessing clean drinking water. He called for innovative solutions and stronger cooperation with institutions like the Asian Development Bank and the World Bank, as well as enhanced community-based water management.

He also advocated for People-Public-Private Partnerships (PPPPs) as an effective model for financing and delivering essential utility infrastructure, particularly in support of long-term sustainable development.

Fernando described the congress as timely and relevant, underscoring the urgency of shifting from conventional to renewable energy sources.