Uzbek Ambassador visits Juma Al Majid Centre for Culture and Heritage

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Jul, 2021) During his visit to the Juma Al Majid Centre for Culture and Heritage, Bakhtiyor Ibrahimov, Ambassador of Uzbekistan to the UAE, discussed ways of strengthening the cooperation between the centre and cultural organisations in Uzbekistan.

Ibrahimov met with Dr. Mohammed Kamel Jad, Director-General of the Centre, Dr. Ezzedin bin Zagheeba, Head of Studies, Publishing and Foreign Relations, and Anwar Al Dhaheri, Head of Public Relations.

Ibrahimov was accompanied by Dr. Jad during his tour of the centre, starting with the "Journey of Giving" exhibition, where he viewed photos highlighting the figures who have visited the centre, as well as documented agreements signed by the centre with international libraries.

The tour also included special libraries and digital labs, where Ibrahimov was briefed about the methods for digitising materials to enable easy storage and facilitate access to researchers and scholars.

Ibrahimov also toured the transcripts section, where he learnt about the method used for indexing manuscripts. He then visited the heritage section, which showcases original manuscripts.

Ibrahimov commended the centre’s efforts to serve writers and scholars.