Uzbek Government inaugurates Government Accelerators Centre in Tashkent

TASHKENT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jun, 2021) The Government of Uzbekistan inaugurated the Government Accelerators Centre in Tashkent, inspired by the UAE Government’s accelerators model and as part of the strategic partnership between the UAE and Uzbekistan.

The inauguration was attended by Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, UAE Minister of Cabinet Affairs, and Sardor Umurzakov, Deputy Prime Minister of Uzbekistan.

The centre, which is the first of its kind outside the UAE, aims to become an open lab for developing innovative government services and tools, as well as creating efficient and timely solutions to all challenges over 100 days.

During the event, Al Gergawi stated that the UAE is keen to share its successful experiences with friendly countries, upon the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to promote the country’s successful experiences in government modernisation, improving government performance and ensuring success to benefit communities.

"The government accelerators model is a successful experience that we aim to share with other countries that have strategic partnerships with the UAE. Uzbekistan is a key partner in the exchange of Emirati government knowledge. The inauguration of the government accelerators in Uzbekistan is one of the outcomes of our partnership in government modernisation, to achieve the interests of our peoples, through strengthening our long-term relations with Uzbekistan," he said.

The centre’s inauguration is one of the outcomes of the strategic partnership agreement in government modernisation forged between the two governments in April 2019, which led to the significant advancement in their bilateral ties.

The event coincided with the end of the first batch of accelerators involving various Uzbek public and private authorities, which established innovative solutions for four challenges in the three vital sectors of infrastructure, services and entrepreneurship.

The second batch of government accelerators has been launched to address three further challenges, which are establishing a customer satisfaction assessment tool for government services in Uzbekistan, drafting legislation to rank and assess commercial establishments, and adopting an energy balance statistics system in Uzbekistan, in line with United Nations standards.

The partnership between the governments of the UAE and Uzbekistan focusses on adopting the best practices in the areas of government services, smart services, institutional performance, and innovation and excellence, as well as on forming expert teams to support relevant initiatives and joint projects in the areas of government accelerators, government quality, government services, government smart applications, national strategies and plans, government performance, government innovation, leadership programmes, programming, the future of education and the economy, international competitiveness, and ease of conducting business.