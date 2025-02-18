Uzbekistan Expands Defence Industry Presence At IDEX 2025
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 18, 2025 | 08:30 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Feb, 2025) Uzbekistan is placing significant emphasis on developing its defence industries and is striving to enhance its presence in international markets.
SaidKarimkhon Agzamkhodjaev, Head Specialist at the Defence Industry Agency under the Ministry of Defence of the Republic of Uzbekistan, stated that Uzbekistan’s participation in IDEX 2025 in Abu Dhabi aligns with this vision. More than 20 Uzbek companies are participating in the national pavilion, showcasing a wide range of military and dual-use products, including ammunition, personal defence systems, and armoured vehicles.
In statements to Emirates news Agency (WAM), Agzamkhodjaev emphasised that the Uzbek government is committed to advancing the defence industry, supporting local manufacturers through incentive programmes and industrial exhibitions aimed at identifying and encouraging startups to enter the market.
He described Uzbekistan’s second participation in IDEX this year as larger and more diverse compared to its 2023 edition, both in terms of the number of exhibiting companies and the variety of products showcased.
He also revealed that the list of Uzbek companies capable of exporting defence products is continuously expanding, predicting that future editions of the exhibition will see an even greater number of Uzbek manufacturers participating.
Recent Stories
Jawaher Al Qasimi welcomes First Lady of Zanzibar
Mohammed bin Rashid visits IDEX in Abu Dhabi
Uzbekistan expands defence industry presence at IDEX 2025
Record AED9.77 billion in contracts signed over two days at IDEX and NAVDEX 2025
Dubai International Chamber showcases trends, opportunities in local food sector ..
Nahyan bin Mubarak visits IDEX, NAVDEX 2025
Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi meets with Israeli officials, Knesset members in Jerusalem
Pakistan exploring options to bring water from Tajikistan to Balochistan; feasib ..
Kabaddi tournament held at Jilani Park
Minority Cards distribution ceremony held in Gujrat
UAE participates in 8th Indian Ocean Conference in Muscat
APPC delegation visits Wafaqi Mohtasib Secretariat
More Stories From Middle East
-
Jawaher Al Qasimi welcomes First Lady of Zanzibar2 minutes ago
-
Mohammed bin Rashid visits IDEX in Abu Dhabi2 minutes ago
-
Uzbekistan expands defence industry presence at IDEX 20252 minutes ago
-
Record AED9.77 billion in contracts signed over two days at IDEX and NAVDEX 202517 minutes ago
-
Dubai International Chamber showcases trends, opportunities in local food sector at Gulfood 202517 minutes ago
-
Nahyan bin Mubarak visits IDEX, NAVDEX 202532 minutes ago
-
Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi meets with Israeli officials, Knesset members in Jerusalem47 minutes ago
-
UAE participates in 8th Indian Ocean Conference in Muscat1 hour ago
-
Ministry of Finance launches IPSAS certification to strengthen financial expertise1 hour ago
-
Egypt to host emergency Arab summit on Gaza on March 41 hour ago
-
10 Indonesian defence manufacturers exhibit at IDEX 20252 hours ago
-
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets UAE Team Emirates XRG cyclists2 hours ago