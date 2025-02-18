Open Menu

Uzbekistan Expands Defence Industry Presence At IDEX 2025

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 18, 2025 | 08:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Feb, 2025) Uzbekistan is placing significant emphasis on developing its defence industries and is striving to enhance its presence in international markets.

SaidKarimkhon Agzamkhodjaev, Head Specialist at the Defence Industry Agency under the Ministry of Defence of the Republic of Uzbekistan, stated that Uzbekistan’s participation in IDEX 2025 in Abu Dhabi aligns with this vision. More than 20 Uzbek companies are participating in the national pavilion, showcasing a wide range of military and dual-use products, including ammunition, personal defence systems, and armoured vehicles.

In statements to Emirates news Agency (WAM), Agzamkhodjaev emphasised that the Uzbek government is committed to advancing the defence industry, supporting local manufacturers through incentive programmes and industrial exhibitions aimed at identifying and encouraging startups to enter the market.

He described Uzbekistan’s second participation in IDEX this year as larger and more diverse compared to its 2023 edition, both in terms of the number of exhibiting companies and the variety of products showcased.

He also revealed that the list of Uzbek companies capable of exporting defence products is continuously expanding, predicting that future editions of the exhibition will see an even greater number of Uzbek manufacturers participating.

