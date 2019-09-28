Uzbekistan PM discusses strategic partnership in government modernisation with UAE delegation

The Governments of the UAE and Uzbekistan highlighted the outcomes of their strategic partnership in government modernization, the efforts of joint task forces, projects and initiatives launched under the partnership, and ways to enhance cooperation in areas of mutual interest

TASHKENT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Sep, 2019) The Governments of the UAE and Uzbekistan highlighted the outcomes of their strategic partnership in government modernization, the efforts of joint task forces, projects and initiatives launched under the partnership, and ways to enhance cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

Abdulla Aripov, Prime Minister of Uzbekistan, and Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, UAE Minister of Cabinet Affairs and the Future, headlined the review meeting during the official visit of the UAE government delegation to Uzbekistan.

The visit saw the launch of a new initiative that enables more than 300,000 Uzbek students across 100 universities to actively participate in developing smart applications for government services in Uzbekistan.

Stressing the importance of stepping up cooperation to improve people’s lives, Abdulla Aripov praised the synergies between the UAE and his country and the targets already achieved by the strategic partnership with regard to the modernization of government work in Uzbekistan.

The UAE delegation also included Mohammed bin Taliah Assistant Director General for Government Services Sector, and Dr. Yasir Al Naqbi, Assistant Director General for Leadership and Government Capabilities in the Prime Minister’s Office in the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs & the Future.

For his part, Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Gergawi said: "Under the directive of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the UAE is keen to establish a leading model of regional and global cooperation in government modernization based on innovation, continuous development, building national capacities in vital areas, and equipping employees with future skills."

He added that the launch of the initiative to enables universities students to participate in developing smart applications for government services, is inspired by the UAE’s leading experience in this field.

It also presents an important milestone in the joint efforts to activate the strategic partnership agreement, and encourages young people to contribute to shaping efficient round-the-clock government services and thereby enhance the quality of life of society at large.

Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Gergawi also praised the efforts of the joint task forces in implementing the strategic partnership that aims to establish an integrated framework of government modernization that improves performance and achieves tangible results.

The new initiative is a valuable addition to the UAE government’s achievements in exchanging knowledge and expertise with other governments. Through leveraging youth capabilities to create smart solutions to enhance government services, the initiative encourages student innovators to proactively participate in and contribute to developing government work while also supporting universities in nurturing young creative minds. Such efforts ultimately benefit the government entities in improving the overall quality of their customer experience.

As part of the competition, the participants will create innovative solutions based on smartphone applications to provide simplified government services 24/7 in areas such as healthcare, education, transport, water, entrepreneurship, and tourism.

The strategic partnership in government modernization between the UAE and Uzbekistan spans 19 areas of cooperation, including government strategy, government performance, government innovation, coding, future education, future economy, global competitiveness, and ease of doing business.

Each area has its own dedicated task force. Over the next three years, the task forces plan to implement 120 joint initiatives that build on the UAE’s successful experience in government work.