Uzbekistan Strengthens Digital Cooperation With UAE

Muhammad Irfan Published February 11, 2025 | 06:30 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Feb, 2025) Sherzod Shermatov, Minister of Digital Technologies of Uzbekistan, emphasised that his country is advancing its partnership with the UAE in digital transformation. This collaboration, built on strong ties between the leadership of both nations, aims to develop the digital economy, foster innovation, and equip youth with future-ready technical skills.

Speaking to the Emirates news Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the World Government Summit (WGS) in Dubai, Shermatov highlighted the success of the " the One Million Uzbek Coders" programme, inspired by the UAE’s "One Million Arab Coders" initiative.

He noted that Uzbekistan has surpassed many countries in programme participation, effectively preparing a highly skilled workforce for local and global tech companies.

Looking ahead, the next phase of the programme will focus on expanding digital learning platforms, reinforcing Uzbekistan’s top ranking in the Global Digital Skills and Training Report for online learning participation relative to its workforce.

The minister also emphasised the UAE’s pivotal role in supporting Uzbek startups, particularly through initiatives like the World Government Summit Awards, where an Uzbek project won a prestigious accolade in the previous edition. This recognition has bolstered Uzbekistan’s entrepreneurial ecosystem on the global stage.

Uzbek Minister of Digital Technologies concluded by praising the UAE’s role in supporting public administration reforms and enhancing government competencies in Uzbekistan.

He also indicated that this strategic collaboration will contribute to sustainable development and leveraging digital transformation to improve societal well-being and economic growth in both countries.

