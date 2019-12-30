UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Uzbekistan To Allow UAE Residents To Stay For 30 Days Without Pre-entry Visa

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 30th December 2019 | 09:15 PM

Uzbekistan to allow UAE residents to stay for 30 days without pre-entry visa

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Dec, 2019) The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has announced that UAE residents can enter Uzbekistan for a period not exceeding 30 days without a pre-entry visa.

The decision, which will come into effect on the 1st of January, 2020, was announced through a related decree signed by Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of Uzbekistan.

The decision stipulates that it is necessary to present a residency permit valid for at least 90 days upon entering Uzbekistan.

Uzbekistan exempted UAE citizens holding diplomatic, private, and ordinary passports from requiring pre-entry visas in March.

Related Topics

UAE Uzbekistan January March Visa 2020 From

Recent Stories

One dead in small plane crash in Maryland: officia ..

4 minutes ago

The Guardian Includes Surkov Among Top 10 Politica ..

4 minutes ago

CDA seals 13 commercial buildings on violation of ..

4 minutes ago

Man alleged veteran doctor for death of his 13 pet ..

4 minutes ago

ABAD gives suggestions to Hafeez for increasing pr ..

4 minutes ago

Rosselkhoznadzor Says Temporarily Limiting Supply ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.