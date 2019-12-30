Uzbekistan To Allow UAE Residents To Stay For 30 Days Without Pre-entry Visa
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 30th December 2019 | 09:15 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Dec, 2019) The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has announced that UAE residents can enter Uzbekistan for a period not exceeding 30 days without a pre-entry visa.
The decision, which will come into effect on the 1st of January, 2020, was announced through a related decree signed by Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of Uzbekistan.
The decision stipulates that it is necessary to present a residency permit valid for at least 90 days upon entering Uzbekistan.
Uzbekistan exempted UAE citizens holding diplomatic, private, and ordinary passports from requiring pre-entry visas in March.