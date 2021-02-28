Uzbekistan-UAE cooperation on combatting crime developing rapidly: Uzbek Interior Minister

By Binsal Abdulkader ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Feb, 2021) New and emerging crimes pose a big challenge to law enforcement and a state alone cannot tackle them effectively, said Lt. General Bobojonov Pulat Razzakovich, Minister of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

In an exclusive interview with the Emirates news Agency (WAM) during his official visit to Abu Dhabi last week, he pointed out, "Today, it is natural that the use of social media and other digital platforms is growing. At the same time, such opportunities are leading to an increase in the number of various types of cybercrimes."

"No state can fight these types of crimes independently," he emphasised.

He stressed that all countries have to fight together against such crimes. Establishing continuous cooperation and exchanging experience in detection and prevention of such crimes, especially cybercrimes, will benefit each and every country, the minister added.

According to the United Nations, crime is continually evolving and adapting. While organised crime, illicit drug trafficking and terrorism have been of major concern for the past two decades, other forms of criminal activity are now coming to the fore, such as cybercrime, sexual exploitation of children, environmental crime and trafficking in cultural property along with piracy.

The new and emerging crimes may not necessarily affect all countries at the same rate or with equal severity. What they have in common, however, is that by the time they are recognised as a transnational threat, they may already be too extensive to tackle, according to the UN Congress on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice.

The speed of technological advancement, increasing globalisation, and the exponential growth of global markets have created opportunities for criminal activities, often with a low risk of detection and using new forms of anonymity, says the UN.

Lt. General Razzakovich continued to say that Uzbekistan-UAE cooperation on ensuring public safety and combating crime has been "developing rapidly," especially based on the bilateral agreements signed during the official visit of the President of Uzbekistan to the UAE in March 2019.

"The bilateral meetings and talks held during our visit have shown that we still have a number of promising areas ahead of us, and we have agreed with our UAE counterparts to establish regular dialogue and further develop cooperation in this area," he added.

The Uzbek minister met with H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, and other senior officials during his visit to Abu Dhabi last week.

Lt. General Razzakovich led a delegation of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Uzbekistan to the 15th edition of the International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEX 2021), held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).

He felt happy that most of the advanced and sophisticated products displayed at the event were "by our Emirati friends."

"With this in mind, we are currently studying the products of a number of UAE companies with great interest," the minister revealed.