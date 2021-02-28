UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Uzbekistan-UAE Cooperation On Combatting Crime Developing Rapidly: Uzbek Interior Minister

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 28th February 2021 | 02:00 PM

Uzbekistan-UAE cooperation on combatting crime developing rapidly: Uzbek Interior Minister

By Binsal Abdulkader ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Feb, 2021) New and emerging crimes pose a big challenge to law enforcement and a state alone cannot tackle them effectively, said Lt. General Bobojonov Pulat Razzakovich, Minister of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

In an exclusive interview with the Emirates news Agency (WAM) during his official visit to Abu Dhabi last week, he pointed out, "Today, it is natural that the use of social media and other digital platforms is growing. At the same time, such opportunities are leading to an increase in the number of various types of cybercrimes."

"No state can fight these types of crimes independently," he emphasised.

He stressed that all countries have to fight together against such crimes. Establishing continuous cooperation and exchanging experience in detection and prevention of such crimes, especially cybercrimes, will benefit each and every country, the minister added.

According to the United Nations, crime is continually evolving and adapting. While organised crime, illicit drug trafficking and terrorism have been of major concern for the past two decades, other forms of criminal activity are now coming to the fore, such as cybercrime, sexual exploitation of children, environmental crime and trafficking in cultural property along with piracy.

The new and emerging crimes may not necessarily affect all countries at the same rate or with equal severity. What they have in common, however, is that by the time they are recognised as a transnational threat, they may already be too extensive to tackle, according to the UN Congress on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice.

The speed of technological advancement, increasing globalisation, and the exponential growth of global markets have created opportunities for criminal activities, often with a low risk of detection and using new forms of anonymity, says the UN.

Lt. General Razzakovich continued to say that Uzbekistan-UAE cooperation on ensuring public safety and combating crime has been "developing rapidly," especially based on the bilateral agreements signed during the official visit of the President of Uzbekistan to the UAE in March 2019.

"The bilateral meetings and talks held during our visit have shown that we still have a number of promising areas ahead of us, and we have agreed with our UAE counterparts to establish regular dialogue and further develop cooperation in this area," he added.

The Uzbek minister met with H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, and other senior officials during his visit to Abu Dhabi last week.

Lt. General Razzakovich led a delegation of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Uzbekistan to the 15th edition of the International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEX 2021), held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).

He felt happy that most of the advanced and sophisticated products displayed at the event were "by our Emirati friends."

"With this in mind, we are currently studying the products of a number of UAE companies with great interest," the minister revealed.

Related Topics

Prime Minister United Nations Social Media UAE Abu Dhabi Visit Same Uzbekistan March May Congress Criminals 2019 Market Event All

Recent Stories

NYU Abu Dhabi Institute announces virtual line-up ..

21 minutes ago

Palestinians commend UAE&#039;s move to provide CO ..

36 minutes ago

China reports 6 new COVID-19 cases

51 minutes ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 113.67 million

2 hours ago

Oman supports Saudi statement on US report regardi ..

3 hours ago

Coalition Forces intercepts Houthi ballistic missi ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.