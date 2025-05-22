V Kostomarov Forum discusses status of Russian language in world

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd May, 2025) The Pushkin State Russian Language Institute with the support of the Russian Ministry of Science and Higher education will hold the V Kostomarov Forum, according to tv BRICS, the international media partner of the event.

From 21 to 24 May 2025, participants will discuss modern approaches to teaching Russian as a foreign language, the development of linguo-country studies, the use of artificial intelligence in educational practices, as well as current methods of training specialists in the field of Russian studies. Researchers, teachers and russianists from more than 100 countries are expected to attend the event.

In addition, the forum will host a strategic session "The Image of Russia Abroad and Mechanisms of its Modelling".

Among the speakers is Tamara Skok, Director of the Department of Innovative Linguistic Projects at TV BRICS, Head of the "Modern Russian" project, Ph. D. in Philology.

"'Modern Russian' annually takes part in the Kostomarov Forum, presenting its developments in the field of promoting the Russian language abroad. The educational projects of the media network arouse great interest among fellow Russianists, as they are characterised by the novelty of methodological techniques and practicality", said Tamara Skok.

She expressed the hope that this forum will contribute to increasing the number of universities implementing programmes of teaching Russian as a foreign language and ready to cooperate with TV BRICS in promoting this language abroad.