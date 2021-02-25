Vaccinated people may donate blood within 14 days of first or second dose: SEHA

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Feb, 2021) Abu Dhabi Health Services Company, (SEHA), the UAE’s largest healthcare network, is emphasising the role of blood donation in saving the lives of patients - even after receiving COVID-19 vaccines.

Vaccinated people may donate blood within 14 days of the first or second dose. Each donor contributes to saving the lives of at least three people.

Dr. Marwan Al Kaabi, Acting Group Chief Operations Officer, SEHA, said, "It is vital for all members of our community to regularly donate blood. Blood is our lifeline, and our blood banks need a consistent supply of blood to protect the interests of the entire community, especially our brothers and sisters who require life-saving transfusions. There are currently no substitutes for blood therapy, and all members of the society must consider the possibility and day where they, a friend, or family member would require a blood transfusion too."

Some patients such as those diagnosed with Thalassemia, or Sickle Cell Anemia require blood therapy every three weeks.

Blood transfusions are also essential in saving the lives of those involved in accidents or incidents which cause major blood loss.

"We have ensured that the blood donation process is safe and efficient, in line with global best practice for donors. During COVID-19, we introduced additional, robust, safety and precautionary measures at the blood banks. The process is not only completely safe for donors, but there is also no risk of transmission of the COVID-19 virus during donation. We urge all members of the community to donate blood, including those who have received the COVID-19 vaccine. Everyone must commit to donating as this is a public health matter," Dr. Al Kaabi continued.

Abu Dhabi Blood Bank Services aims to ensure that there is a sufficient supply of blood inventory at the blood banks, to support the needs of 50 public and private hospitals in the Emirate. Both the Abu Dhabi and Al Ain banks welcome donors Saturdays to Thursdays, with the Abu Dhabi branch being open from 7:00 am to 10:00 pm, whilst the Al Ain branch is open from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm.