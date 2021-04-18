Vaccines available in UAE among the best globally: Farida Al Hosani

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Apr, 2021) Dr. Farida Al Hosani, Official Spokesperson of the UAE Health Sector and Director of the Communicable Diseases Department of the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC), said that the types of vaccines available in the country are among the best in the world, noting that the UAE aims to enlarge the scope of people taking the vaccine to reach acquired immunity, which will reduce infections.

Al Hosani was speaking during a discussion session on the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic organised by the Ministry of Justice via video conferencing, in cooperation with the ADPHC. The session was moderated by Chancellor Saud Buhindi, Deputy Chairman of the Ministry of Justice Youth Council.

At the start of the session, Judge Dr. Saeed Ali Bahbouh Al Naqbi, Acting Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Justice, said that the UAE is a successful model of addressing the coronavirus pandemic, due to the vision and unlimited support of its leadership while expressing the appreciation of the Ministry of Justice and its employees to Dr. Al Hosani for her significant efforts.

He then highlighted the importance of the cooperation between all public and private entities, individuals and national health authorities in implementing the government’s directives and recommendations related to adopting appropriate precautionary measures to address the pandemic, adding that the Ministry of Justice is keen to implement the health sector’s instructions to ensure the safety of its employees and customers. He also noted the keenness of the ministry to accelerate the implementation of relevant laws and legislation, to keep pace with developments related to COVID-19 and ensure adherence to relevant precautionary measures and the business continuity of courts.

Al Naqbi called on those concerned to continue organising similar guidance lectures, which will reinforce the capacities and skills of its employees in addressing the pandemic and keeping pace with related developments.

Dr. Al Hosani thanked the national justice sector and highlighted its fundamental role, as a partner, in establishing order in the country, which contributed to the success of the UAE’s efforts to address the pandemic.

She also highlighted the importance of raising the public’s awareness to handle the crisis, stating, "The COVID-19 pandemic crisis has affected citizens and residents and changed lifestyles, habits and the way people interact with each other within the Emirati community. It also made families and the community adopt new healthy lifestyles and encouraged children and the youth to take responsibilities and be independent, and changed several negative lifestyles."

Dr. Al Hosani emphasised several key pillars, most notably using face masks, and stressed the importance of using licenced medical face masks to protect everyone’s health and safety, as well as refraining from taking children to crowded areas, especially playgrounds. Children over the age of three should wear face masks, and those under that age should wear face shields, she added.

She then stressed the importance of taking the vaccine to reduce infections and protecting everyone, most notably elderly people and children.