Valtrans Joins Membership Of UAE International Investors Council

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 04:00 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jan, 2021) Valtrans Transportation Systems - specialised in innovative and efficient transportation services solutions - has joined the membership of the UAE International Investors Council (UAEIIC), which has under its umbrella a consortium of mega Emirati companies investing abroad in all economic sectors.

The membership accession was signed on Monday in Dubai, in the presence of Sheikh Saud bin Suhail Al Maktoum, board Member of Valtrans; Jamal Saif Al Jarwan, Secretary-General of the UAE International Investors Council; Mansour Khalifa Al Habtoor, CEO of Valtrans; Imad Alameddine, General Manager of Valtrans; and Ayman Elhenawy, Director of Communications and Government Affairs at UAEIIC.

The membership comes within the rapid growth strategy of the Dubai-based Valtrans, enabling the company to empower its technological expertise, activate joint dialogues, expand its business network, and explore a qualitative opportunities in order to reach new markets.

Valtrans is working on adopting highly advanced technology in the transportation industry, innovating and developing the first smart system that integrates various proven technologies to automate the car parking industry in the UAE.

This technology is characterised by low carbon emissions and developing the culture of environmental sustainability, by providing all the features of smart parking without barriers or paper tickets, in order to ensure smooth movement via mobile app.

Established in 2009, the UAE International Investors Council established aims of contributing to the UAE's economic development process, and supporting Emirati investments abroad to be a fundamental pillar of the national economy based on diversification, innovation, and sustainable competitiveness.

The membership of UAE International Investors Council consists of the Ministry of Economy, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the Ministry of Finance, the General Civil Aviation Authority, in addition to Mubadala Investment Company, Emirates Telecommunication Group (Etisalat), Abu Dhabi Polymers Company (Borouge), Abu Dhabi Ports, DP World, Dubai Holding, Dubai Investments, Majid Al Futtaim, Sharaf Group, Millennium & Copthorne Hotels in the middle East and Africa.

