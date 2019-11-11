UrduPoint.com
Value Of ERC Projects, Programmes In Indonesia Amounts To AED440 Million

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 11th November 2019 | 06:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Nov, 2019) The value of humanitarian and relief programmes and development projects implemented by the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, in Indonesia since 1993 amounts to over AED440.4 million.

The ERC recently launched several new projects, in coordination with the UAE Embassy in Jakarta, as part of its development efforts in Indonesia, including the construction and maintenance of 42 housing units for vulnerable families in Singasari Purwokerto in Central Java.

It also covered the annual electricity expenses of 70 houses and lit major roads in the region through solar energy.

Dr. Mohammed Ateeq Al Falahi, ERC Secretary-General, said that the ERC has prioritised the humanitarian situation in Indonesia, upon the directives of the UAE’s leadership and the monitoring of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the ERC.

Sheikh Hamdan instructed the ERC to launch key development projects to improve basic services in troubled areas, he added.

